Both the RCMP and a Public Safety assistant deputy minister are hinting changes could be coming to policing in B.C. communities.

The news came out of the UBCM convention where B.C.’s assistant RCMP commissioner told local politicians the viability of two and three member detachments is under the microscope.

Eric Stubbs says they have chronic staffing issues and the top brass are actively looking at joining some of the smaller detachments with larger ones or replacing some uniformed officers with civilian members of the force.

Also, a cost pressure, he says could result from a unionization drive underway within the force.

Clayton Pecknold, public safety assistant deputy minister says even larger centres, like Nanaimo, could see policing come from a regional hub.

Pecknold says, the government, understands changes to policing bring frustration and anxiety in communities and it’s going to be a tough issue for politicians to take on.