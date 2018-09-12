Local governments, Indigenous communities, eligible for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, are invited to apply for funding for two new programs.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing says the Rural and Northern Communities fund, aimed at populations under 25,000 will support a variety of infrastructure projects.

The fund will support high speed internet access, efficient and reliable energy projects, Indigenous health and educational facilities, local public transit and reliable road, air or marine infrastructure.

The money can also be used to ensure a community can recover from a natural disaster.

The Community, Culture and Recreation program will help fund the upgrade and construction of sports facilities, trails, local community centres and spaces for arts and culture.

The money for the two new programs is coming from both the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.