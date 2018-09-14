North Cowichan staff is working with a developer to expand the old Fun Pacific site inside the dike at Beverly Street and York Road, dividing one parcel of land into three.

Along with an 88-unit residential care development, there is also the potential for a fitness centre, daycare, and restaurant to be built on the site.

This is one of the first zoning implementations to come out of the university village local area plan and the project also includes road upgrades and servicing installation.

Development Planning Coordinator Glenn Morris said crews have started working on the project.

“They’re working on the subdivision, which will set the ground to a large extent for the servicing,” said Morris. “It’s the plugs and the pipes that everything will eventually plug into and I expect they’ll be working on that through to the spring.”

The redevelopment plans for the site, which falls under the university village local area plan, include a residential care facility, hotel, and conference centre, along with buildings zoned for both commercial and residential purposes.

Morris said North Cowichan staff is excited about this project.

“It’s going to incorporate some new uses and new possibilities,” said Morris. “It’s going to provide some much-needed facilities in our community, which we’ve been looking forward to for quite a long time.”

The zoning allows for a six-story building and encourages underground parking, walkability, and bike access.

Trail connections to the dike and downtown core are also planned.

Options open to the developer:

In Area 1 (directly left of Beverly Street in picture)

Artisan Studio;

Assembly Hall;

Brew Pub;

Commercial School;

Commercial Use;

Daycare;

Dry Cleaner;

Entertainment Use;

Fitness Centre / Gymnasium;

Gallery;

Health Service;

Hotel;

Laundromat;

Live-Work Studio;

Medical Laboratory;

Microbrewery;

Mixed Use Building;

Personal Service;

Restaurant;

Veterinary Clinic.

In Area 2, main uses:

Congregate Housing;

Mixed Use Building;

Multi-Family Residence.

In Area 2, other uses:

Assembly Hall;

Commercial Use;

Daycare;

Entertainment Use;

Personal Care Use;

Personal Service;

Restaurant.