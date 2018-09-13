The deadline for nomination ahead of the October 20 municipal election is 4 pm Friday. Here’s a look at whose running in the Cowichan Valley.

Municipality of North Cowichan:



Mayor:

Jon Lefebure – incumbent

Joyce Behnsen

Al Siebring

Councillor (six needed):

Rob Douglas – incumbent

Paul Fletcher

David Haywood

Patrick Hrushowy

Christopher Justice

Tek Manhas

Kate Marsh – incumbent

Catherine Pastula

Peter W. Rusland

Debra Toporowski

Referendum Questions:

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?

City of Duncan

Mayor:

Martin L. Barker

Sharon E. Jackson

Daniel R. Helmer

Councillors (six needed):

Mark C. Anderson

Robert J. Brooke (Bob Brooke)

Garry F. Bruce

Roger Bruce – incumbent

Tom M. Duncan (Thomas Duncan) – incumbent

Lura A. McCallum

Town of Ladysmith

Mayor:

Aaron Stone – incumbent

Councillors (six needed):

Steve Arnett (Steven) – Incumbent

Tricia McKay (Patricia)

Duck (Donald) Paterson – Incumbent

Marsh Stevens (Andrew Marsh)

Jeff Virtanen

Referendum Questions:

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services related to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?

Town of Lake Cowichan

No candidates

Cowichan Valley Regional District

Electoral Area Director:

Blaise Salmon

Sierra Acton – Area B (Shawnigan Lake) – Incumbent

Bill Savage – Area B (Shawnigan Lake)

Darlene Davis – Area C (Cobble Hill)

Michael E. Wilson – Area C (Cobble Hill)

Lori Iannidinardo – Area D (Cowichan Bay) – Incumbent

Allison Nicholson – Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora) – Incumbent

Ian Morrison – Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls) – Incumbent

Sean D. Jonas – Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)

Lynne Smith – Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)

Lia Versaevel – Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)

Bill R. Carter – Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)

Mary Marcotte – Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)

Gail A. Dawson-Russell – Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek)

Klaus Kuhn – Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek) – Incumbent

Referendum Question:

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services related to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?

Both Questions Apply to:

Electoral Area A (Mill Bay/Malahat)

Electoral Area B (Shawnigan Lake)

Electoral Area C (Cobble Hill)

Electoral Area D (Cowichan Bay)

Electoral Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora)

Electoral Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls)

Electoral Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)

Electoral Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)

Electoral Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek)

City of Duncan (CVRD Assent Voting)

District of North Cowichan (CVRD Assent Voting)

Town of Lake Cowichan (CVRD Assent Voting)

Town of Ladysmith (CVRD Assent Voting)

Cowichan Valley School District (SD79)

No candidates

Those who want to withdraw their nomination papers have until September 21 to do so.