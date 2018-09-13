The deadline for nomination ahead of the October 20 municipal election is 4 pm Friday. Here’s a look at whose running in the Cowichan Valley.
Municipality of North Cowichan:
Mayor:
Jon Lefebure – incumbent
Joyce Behnsen
Al Siebring
Councillor (six needed):
Rob Douglas – incumbent
Paul Fletcher
David Haywood
Patrick Hrushowy
Christopher Justice
Tek Manhas
Kate Marsh – incumbent
Catherine Pastula
Peter W. Rusland
Debra Toporowski
Referendum Questions:
Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?
Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?
City of Duncan
Mayor:
Martin L. Barker
Sharon E. Jackson
Daniel R. Helmer
Councillors (six needed):
Mark C. Anderson
Robert J. Brooke (Bob Brooke)
Garry F. Bruce
Roger Bruce – incumbent
Tom M. Duncan (Thomas Duncan) – incumbent
Lura A. McCallum
Town of Ladysmith
Mayor:
Aaron Stone – incumbent
Councillors (six needed):
Steve Arnett (Steven) – Incumbent
Tricia McKay (Patricia)
Duck (Donald) Paterson – Incumbent
Marsh Stevens (Andrew Marsh)
Jeff Virtanen
Referendum Questions:
Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services related to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?
Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?
Town of Lake Cowichan
No candidates
Cowichan Valley Regional District
Electoral Area Director:
Blaise Salmon
Sierra Acton – Area B (Shawnigan Lake) – Incumbent
Bill Savage – Area B (Shawnigan Lake)
Darlene Davis – Area C (Cobble Hill)
Michael E. Wilson – Area C (Cobble Hill)
Lori Iannidinardo – Area D (Cowichan Bay) – Incumbent
Allison Nicholson – Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora) – Incumbent
Ian Morrison – Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls) – Incumbent
Sean D. Jonas – Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)
Lynne Smith – Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)
Lia Versaevel – Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)
Bill R. Carter – Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)
Mary Marcotte – Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)
Gail A. Dawson-Russell – Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek)
Klaus Kuhn – Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek) – Incumbent
Referendum Question:
Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4201 – Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to provide regional programs and services related to affordable housing and homelessness prevention?
Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4202 – Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Service Establishment Bylaw, 2018” to support regional programs related to drinking water and watershed protection?
Both Questions Apply to:
Electoral Area A (Mill Bay/Malahat)
Electoral Area B (Shawnigan Lake)
Electoral Area C (Cobble Hill)
Electoral Area D (Cowichan Bay)
Electoral Area E (Cowichan Station/Sahtlam/Glenora)
Electoral Area F (Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls)
Electoral Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands)
Electoral Area H (North Oyster/Diamond)
Electoral Area I (Youbou/Meade Creek)
City of Duncan (CVRD Assent Voting)
District of North Cowichan (CVRD Assent Voting)
Town of Lake Cowichan (CVRD Assent Voting)
Town of Ladysmith (CVRD Assent Voting)
Cowichan Valley School District (SD79)
No candidates
Those who want to withdraw their nomination papers have until September 21 to do so.