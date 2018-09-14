B.C. Municipalities are putting the pressure on the province when it comes to getting their share of cannabis revenue.

They passed a resolution at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention to request a 40 per cent share of cannabis excise tax from the province.

However, Premier John Horgan said it’s too early to talk about slicing up the pie.

Horgan said there’s no way to know what the uptake on cannabis might be, he’s anticipating supply and demand problems until the distribution system gets ironed out and the black market will also play a role.

He said the goal of legalization in B.C. is to price it low enough to push the criminal element out of it, but whether or not that happens is up to consumers.

The Federal government has already said they want 25 per cent of the revenue from the sale of cannabis.