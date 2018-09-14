If you need to fill up with gas or diesel you may want to put it off until Tuesday and that will help Vancouver Island children.

The executive director of the Children’s Health Foundation, Veronica Carroll said that’s because Peninsula Co-op locations, including the one in Mill Bay and Duncan, will be donating money from every litre of gas or diesel sold.

For every litre of gasoline or diesel sold this Tuesday, 5 cents will be donated to the Children’s Health Foundation.

Last year the initiative raised 18,000 dollars for children in need.

Carroll said the Foundation supports families with children who suffer from health issues including physical disabilities and mental health issues and last year contributed 4 point 7 million dollars to support Island families.