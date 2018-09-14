The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith is reporting her constituents are telling her they are falling behind economically and she’s hearing more and more about a lack of housing in the community.

Sheila Malcolmson is back in Ottawa Monday for the start of the Fall session.

She said an election is one year away and people can’t wait for the Liberal government’s promises to kick in in two years’ time.

She said one of the first debates scheduled in the House of Commons is on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or the CPTPP.

Malcolmson said Canada traded away too much to strike the deal.