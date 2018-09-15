Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a measles alert for people who were at the Skookum Festival in Stanley Park, used public transit, visited Noodlebox Mount Pleasant, or the Outdoor Community Block Party.

Someone who is expected to have been in these areas has been confirmed to have measles and Island Health is asking people to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Medical Health Officer Shannon Waters says anyone who may have been in the Lower Mainland or at these locations needs to make sure they are fully protected from Measles, Mumps, and Rubella.

“If you were at any of those locations and haven’t been fully immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine (it’s usually called MMR) then you should see your doctor,” said Waters. “There are certain people who were more concerned about exposure, those are infants under one year of age, pregnant women, and people with immune problems.”

Since measles, mumps, and rubella is spread through the air, Island Health is asking anyone who may have been in these areas to get checked out right away.

Waters said, “We can determine through blood testing how much immunity people have after receiving doses. To get full protection against measles you need two doses and not everyone has received the vaccine, even in one dose, or two doses, so that’s why we’re especially diligent about putting out these notifications.”

More information is available here.

Measles virus may be in the following places: