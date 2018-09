The provincial government has released its 2019 Budget consultation paper.

Residents are now invited to share their ideas on next year’s budget at www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/finance.

An online survey is up, and public consultations will be held across the province by members of the all-party Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services.

Those members include the MLA for the Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau.

Feedback needs to be in by October 15th.