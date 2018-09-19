The popularity of the BC Forest Discovery Centre continues to increase and a cruise ship full of tourists is coming to Vancouver Island’s third-most-popular attraction today.

General Manager Chris Gale said this is the second time this has happened.

“Our profile is getting higher and higher, especially with the (Justin) Trudeau visit a while ago,” said Gale. “We’ve had one cruise ship already this year, the first one ever to have an excursion to the Cowichan Valley. ”

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is ranked third in popularity for tourist attractions on Vancouver Island, trailing only Butchart Gardens and the Royal BC Museum in Victoria.

More than 80 people are coming.