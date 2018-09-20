Parcel of land North Cowichan purchased, which is earmarked for new RCMP detachment (Drinkwater Road and Ford Road)

The Union of BC Municipalities convention played out in Whistler recently and one of the items up for discussion was the new North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

In his discussions with Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure says the new building may serve as a hub.

“It will house much more than just our detachment, so you might have the South Island Traffic Services there, you’ll have increased detachment members for Shawnigan,” said Lefebure. “That will be beyond us (North Cowichan) to determine, but the part that we need to determine is what our costs are in relation to providing a home for our detachment.”

Lefebure says Shawnigan Lake would be a satellite detachment.

“Shawnigan members would be part of the Shawnigan regional hub detachment, but they would spend their day down in Shawnigan, delivering police service there,” said Lefebure. “The building in Shawnigan would be renovated and staff would be there, part of the time and on the road part of the time.”

A few years ago, the municipality bought a parcel of land in the Ford Road area north of the Cowichan Commons.

Lefebure says funding has been provided for provincial childcare, wildfire safety, and seniors safety and wellness as well, but individual municipalities will decide what to do with the funding.