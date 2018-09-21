The Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP said the use of anchorages around the southern Gulf Islands and east coast of Vancouver Island has turned our coast into a parking lot for freighters.

Alistair MacGregor questioned the Liberal government on it’s committment to First Nations people after the Penelakut First Nation wrote to the prime minister to express anger and disappointment that the federal government continues to use their traditional territory as a parking lot for freighters.

Minister of Transportation, Marc Garneau responded the anchorages are not necessarily permanent.

Garneau said the Port of Vancouver is extremely busy and the temporary anchorage points are only in place until a better solution is found.

He said, “No relationship is more important than our Indigenous relationships.”