The Cowichan Women Against Violence Society hasn’t given up on an extreme weather shelter for women.

Executive Director Jane Sterk said she was disappointed, but not surprised, the City of Duncan turned down the most recent proposal in the Cairnsmore neighbourhood.

It was the second time the City turned down a plan for a women’s winter shelter.

Plan B, Sterk said, includes looking at some other options for a shelter and they have a preferred location in mind that she will only say is not in Duncan.

“We are not going in Duncan. We’ve given up on the City of Duncan but, as you know the border between Duncan and North Cowichan is sometimes unknown, and so, North Cowichan is a more welcoming community.

Sterk said they have looked at the old VIU campus by the Superstore, but, despite the “for lease” sign out front, it is full.

As far as Warmland accommodating homeless women, she says multi-gendered shelters are not an appropriate place for many homeless women.

Sterk said they have some funding for the shelter from BC Housing that will help pay for staffing, food, some transportation and utility costs.

She is hopeful that an extreme weather shelter for women can be open but, she’s, “Not absolutely convinced it will be by November the first but certainly by December the first. That would give us at least four months and potentially five months to assist women in getting them out of the cold and the miserable weather overnight.”