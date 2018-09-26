The Queen of Oak Bay is pictured in a BC Ferries file photo.

DEPARTURE BAY, B.C- A man going overboard has resulted in at least one canceled ferry sailing today.

According to information posted on the BC Ferries Twitter account, the 1:15 p.m. sailing between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay on the Queen of Oak Bay was canceled, due to a “man overboard incident”.

It happened this morning as the Queen of Oak Bay was pulling into the terminal at Horseshoe Bay.

On the company’s website, the cancellation was listed only for that sailing, due to a “police incident”.

BC Ferries has now confirmed the incident was not criminal in nature.

The ferry crew launched a rescue boat and got the man out of the water.

He is okay.

No other information is being released.