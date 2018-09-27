The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for your help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old white man, with light stubble on his face, short grey hair and a big build.

The man was driving an SUV, possibly a newer model white Acura MDX or RDX that may have been seen in either the 2700-block of Beverly Street or in Cowichan Bay.

If you have any information or can identify this man, you are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you want to remain anonymous.