The first North Cowichan all-candidate forum comes to the Crofton Community Centre tonight (Monday, October 1).

All three mayoral candidates and the 14 people running for the six council spots will be there and Organizer Dan Robin says a lot is planned tonight.

“There will be information before the meeting starts between 6:30 and 7 PM for the public to engage the new people. And from 8 to 9 there will be questions answered from the three mayoral candidates and then from 9 to 9:30 there will be an open house.”

In the CVRD, for those who want to hear from the candidates running for the title of Area E Director, there is a meeting at the Fire Hall on Cowichan Lake Road tomorrow (Tues) beginning at 7. There’s another planned for Area E voters Wednesday at the Glenora Community Hall, also at 7.

Area C voters can hear from their candidates at the Cobble Hill Community Hall tomorrow (Tues) night beginning at 7.

North Cowichan Candidates will be hosted at a forum on Thursday at the Duncan Community Lodge on Thursday at 7. That event is hosted by the Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association.

The Duncan BIA will hold an early morning all-candidates meeting Thursday as well. It goes from 7:30 to 10 in the morning at the Adage Dance Studio and features those vying for Duncan city council.