BLACK CREEK, B.C. – A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jonathan Sedman, the man injured after a car flipped off the Saratoga Speedway race track.

Sedman was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital’s trauma centre for surgery. He is in stable condition, but is facing multiple surgeries and procedures. His injuries include a ruptured bladder, shattered pelvis, and broken ribs, among other injuries.

Sedman is a new father, but he does not know of his son’s birth yet as he’s been in the hospital and under sedation. He was at the Saratoga Speedway to set up a fireworks show.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help ease Sedman and his son’s medical costs, as the baby was born prematurely.

For more information on donating, you can visit the page here.