The Tour de Rock team at the Tyee Chevrolet Buick dealership in Campbell River, BC. Photo by Twila Amato/Vista Radio

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock has wrapped up for another year.

The 1,100-kilometre trek took riders all over Vancouver Island, visiting 27 communities along the way.

When all was said and done, the 2018 tour raised $1,234,002 dollars and change for life-saving research into children’s cancer.

The funding also goes to support programs like Camp Goodtimes, where kids with cancer and their families can enjoy the great outdoors.