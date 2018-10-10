Nanaimo RCMP is looking for a 29-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday.

Joel Cumming has been dealing with some personal issues and family and friends are concerned for his safety.

He’s described as five foot ten, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the front, khaki coloured pants, black shoes with white stripes, and a green backpack.

If you know where Cumming is, call your local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An extensive search for Cumming has been unsuccessful.