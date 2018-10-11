Our local MP is hosting two town hall meetings about Canada’s National Housing Strategy in Duncan.

There will be a discussion about the housing crisis and the feedback from this meeting will be included in a report that MacGregor will present to the National Minister of Housing in Ottawa.

The town hall goes tonight at Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Campus starting at 6:30 pm.

Alistair MacGregor will be joined by some special guests to discuss the urgent need for affordable housing on Vancouver Island.