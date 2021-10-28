Stuff the Truck

It is with great excitement to share the news that 89.7 Juice FM will be returning to Save on Foods in Duncan for our Annual Stuff The Truck event November 29th – December 3rd, and we’re bringing back our Pallet Challenge!

This year, we are pivoting within the community to make a more inclusive event and spreading the love to other charities that could use a hand. In fact, we are calling it COWICHAN FIGHTS HUNGER! We are thrilled to include Nourish Cowichan this year!

Stuff the Truck is Juice FM’s week to give back to the Cowichan Valley and use the power of radio to raise food and cash donations benefiting our local food banks and charities in Duncan, Chemainus, Lake Cowichan, Crofton, and Ladysmith. Last year our generous donors purchased 528 PALLETS, smashing previous records. We were absolutely blown away! With our community’s support the shelves were stocked for the year!

This year we want to ensure they stay filled so we’re opening up our Pallet Challenge early to anyone that wants to get in on the action ahead of December! Oh, and did we mention we want to tell the Cowichan Valley that YOU’RE involved?

That’s right, we’re amping up our airwaves in November with all our early birds who purchase a pallet now with jock talk, name mentions, social media and we’ll add your logo (or name) to our website for Stuff The Truck! Like last year, we invite you down to Save On Foods anytime from November 29th – December 3rd to have your picture taken with the pallet for our social media (Facebook & Instagram).

What is the Pallet Challenge?

Great question! Jeff and his team at Save On Foods have created a pallet of ‘most used’ items. These items can include flour, toilet paper, powdered milk, canned goods, toiletries etc…basic household items that some families struggle to afford. All of these goods are packed onto a pallet, which when fully loaded weighs 1,000lbs!

Businesses, local organizations, and private donors are invited to step up to accept our Pallet Challenge and purchase a pallet (or more) at a cost of $500 per pallet. You can even challenge your friends or other businesses! We’ve attached a Payment Form if you wish to donate. Please fill out and return to Julie Winter at Juice FM [email protected] If you wish to use the Payment Form, you can download it here.

If you wish to donate, please contact us or fill out this form and we’ll contact you.