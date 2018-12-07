The overdose prevention site in Duncan opened on Truck Road in September, 2017.

The overdose prevention site on Trunk Street in Duncan will stay where it is.

After a request for proposals, Island Health has signed a contract with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Cowichan Valley Branch.

Lisa Murphy, director for mental health substance use for the mid-Island, said there will be some extra services offered at the site over the coming months.

“There is access and the startup, I would call it, of extra services at that site. So, they have space and have expressed a willingness and a partnership to have Island Health staff or a physician come in, running a clinic out of there, offering anything from wound care to that really important access to opioid agonist therapies.”

Murphy said good neighbour relationships were also part of the new contract.

Those include security patrols and discouraging the clients from congregating around the site.

A telephone number for neighbours to call if they have questions, concerns or would like to visit the site is 250-597-7779.

The one-year contract ends November 30th, 2019.