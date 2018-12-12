Senators want Canadians to have more control over personal data

Senators are calling on Ottawa to review Statistics Canada data gathering policies.

The senate says the agency should need consent before gathering information like financial data from Canadians. It criticized the recent secretive way StatsCan attempted to gather this information. The senate also wants the feds to update the privacy policy, allowing Canadians more control over personal data.

Trudeau says China’s detainment of Canadian a concern

Justin Trudeau is very concerned about the detainment of a former Canadian diplomat in China.

The PM says Ottawa is in contact with Chinese diplomats to deal with this situation. China had threatened retaliation after Huawei’s CFO was arrested in Vancouver. She has since been released on bail. CTV News reports the feds are considering pushing up the travel risk warning to the eastern country.

British PM faces the boot with no-confidence vote

Theresa May could be losing more than a Brexit deal.

The British PM is now facing a no-confidence vote, which would push her out of leadership and her own party if passed. The vote runs later today. May was recently forced to cancel a vote on the Brexit divorce deal as many parliamentarians were questioning the terms inked to leave the EU.

McDonald’s looks to start cutting antibiotic use in its beef

McDonald’s is looking to cut down on antibiotics in its beef.

The fast-food company says it will be reviewing use of antibiotic injections with its top ten beef producers across the globe. The company plans to set goals and start reporting antibiotic reductions starting in 2020.

Many Canadians likely facing hefty Christmas bill

Are you going over budget to make Christmas magical?

Well you’re not alone as a new report suggests at least a quarter of all Canadians are spending a bit too much in December. And quite a few Canadians will be getting a hefty credit card bill in the New Year as nearly half of plastic users end up in debt after Christmas.