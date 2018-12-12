Global markets, once again, are off to a positive start, but that may not set the trend for the day. North American markets turned to the red after a boosted start, when Donald Trump threatened a government shut down if he didn’t get to build his wall between Mexico and the US.

However, crude has continued its steady gain as Trump’s optimism over trade with China appears to still be intact. The price of US oil is up to 52.76 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 74.78 cents US.