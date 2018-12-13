RCMP in North Cowichan Duncan are looking for witnesses to an indecent exposure.

It happened just before 4 o’clock Tuesday at Ecole Mount Prevost School.

Mounties say, three girls, one aged 11 and two 12-year-olds, reported a man had followed them from the corner store at Berkey’s Corner to the school and then, later on, the same man appeared from around a corner and allegedly dropped his pants exposing his rear end to the girls.

The 11-year-old girl reported the man had spoken to her outside of a home in the 3100-block of Gilana Place that afternoon.

The suspect is described as South Asian with dark toned skin, 20 to 30 years of age and clean shaven.

He was wearing grey sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Police are hoping someone saw him in the area between 2:30 and 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.