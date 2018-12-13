This rain and wind is going to stick around for a while.

Doug Lundquist, meteorologist for Environment Canada said there are wind warnings for the west side of Vancouver Island where it’s expected to gust from 80 to 100 kilometres per hour beginning overnight tonight (Thurs).

There’s also a wind warning in effect for the Sunshine Coast.

Lundquist said there are also some rainfall warnings out for Howe Sound and down into metro Vancouver but those could be extended up into the Sunshine Coast and Powell River.

Lundquist said it’s looking like this whole pattern of storm after storm is going to continue beyond the next 24 hours.

He said he wouldn’t be surprised if another set of rainfall and wind warnings are issued for the weekend.