Police are reminding businesses to be vigilant in securing their property after a break and enter to the Canadian Tire store in Duncan.

Mounties are reporting, back on December 5th just after 4 in the morning, the store manager called the police to report he was looking at live footage from the store and there was a man inside.

When police got to the store they found two men in the store in the process of stealing numerous items including boxes of Christmas lights, ladders, and other various items.

The two men, aged 34 and 43 were arrested and will be facing charges of break, enter and theft.

Mounties say the timely report and the security technology at the store helped police to apprehend the suspects and recover over 2300 dollars in merchandise.

A Dodge Ram that was going to be used by the suspects to haul their stolen goods and it was located a short distance away and was seized by police.