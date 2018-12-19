The Cowichan Valley Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign is down about 25 per cent from previous years.

Kettle Coordinator Darcy Baird said she needs four shifts to be filled Thursday alone and adds that finding volunteers has been a struggle this Christmas season.

“I have 40 empty shifts between now and Christmas Eve, so I can still use some new volunteers signing up, or past volunteers to call me back and book another shift,” said Baird.

The fundraising target is $100,000 dollars and Baird said about 57,000 dollars has been raised.

To volunteer, call 250-732-8988.