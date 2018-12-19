The holiday season is a busy one for BC Ferries and extra sailings have been added to some routes.

Deborah Marshall said, beginning today (Thurs, Dec 20), there are extra sailings tacked onto the schedule.

“It’s different than a long weekend because it’s stretched out over ten days with the holiday season. So, between December 20th and January 2nd we have added extra sailings.”

Marshall said there are 130 extra sailings throughout the season between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay which is the busiest route, there’s extra sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay and between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.