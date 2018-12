The power outages are widespread up and down Vancouver Island, as more than 104,000 BC Hydro customers without power.

Here in the Cowichan Valley, more than 23,000 customers are without power, as crews are scrambling to restore power.

To inquire as to when your power may be restored, call 1-800-BCHYDRO, but keep in mind it will take longer for your power to be restored due to the number of outages.