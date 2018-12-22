The Cowichan Valley Regional District is opening three warming centers throughout the Cowichan Valley, as thousands of people are still without power.

The CVRD’s General Manager of Community Services, John Elzinga said, “The CVRD, in response to the widespread power outages, is opening three warming centers in the region; at the Kerry Park Recreation Centre in Mill Bay, at the Island Savings Centre (in the Cowichan Suite), and at the Frank Jameson Community Centre in Ladysmith.”

Lake Cowichan School will be used as a warming center from 2 until 6 pm Saturday.

The warming centers are open from noon until six today and CVRD staff will re-assess and may offer the same service tomorrow.

People can get a coffee and charge their cellphones.