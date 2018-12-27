The Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation has received an anonymous one million dollar donation.

It’s the largest in the Hospital Foundation’s history.

The money is for the one point eight million dollar cardiac campaign for Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and Oceanside Health Centre in Parksville.

Janice Perrino, Hospital Foundation CEO said the cardiac department in the hospital serves a large part of the population on the Island.

“Right from the Malahat north, we serve almost the entire north part of the Island for cardiac services. In fact, we only got our first cardiologist four years ago, then we got the second one this past July, the third one came at the first of October and we are hoping to get our fourth by the spring.”

The cardiac project, which will begin in early 2019, will result in 95 per cent of pre and post-surgical and procedural cardiac care being delivered in our community, an increase of an estimated 3,000 exams per year, and reduction in wait times by as much as 50 per cent by the time it is complete.