There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year.

That’s according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroner’s Service.

29 of those deaths were in Nanaimo.

Overall, B.C. is seeing four drug overdose deaths per day.

In November 120 people died after using illicit drugs.

That’s a 13 per cent increase over the number of deaths in November of 2017 when there was 106, and a 9 per cent increase over the number of deaths in October of 2018 when there was 110.

According to the Coroner, in 2018, 86 per cent of fatal illicit drug overdoses happened inside, with 58 per cent of those in private homes, 25 per cent in other homes including social and supportive housing, shelters, and hotels.

The rest happened outside or in vehicles.

There were no deaths at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.