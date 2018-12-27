The Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System is operating on a modified schedule through New Year’s Day.

BC Transit is offering regular service on the local routes from now until New Year’s Eve, on New Year’s Day there will be no service to Ladysmith, Youbou, or Honeymoon Bay and other routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The route 66 Duncan Commuter and the route 99 Shawnigan Lake Commuter are offering regular service on December 28, 29 and 31, but there will be no service on New Year’s Day.

The Route 44 Duncan to Victoria weekend run will offer regular service Saturday and the HandyDART has regular service on December 29 and 31 and no service on December 30 and New Years Day.