The Nanaimo RCMP were called around 2 this (Thurs) morning to a rural property, south of Nanaimo, where a homeowner found a man tied up on his property with injuries consistent with having been assaulted.

The 25 year old man was taken to hospital and received treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police during his alleged abduction, one of the suspects was stabbed.

Investigators say around 3 o’clock a 30 year old man arrived at the emergency ward with an upper body stab wound.

He had a significant but non-life threatening injury, police were not able to find out how that came to be, but took the man into custody.

Investigators are still trying to connect the two incidents.