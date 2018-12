The minimum wage for farm workers paid by piece rate will increase by 11 and a half per cent on January 1st.

The increase is the same rate of increase made to the general minimum wage in June 2018.

The last time agricultural piece rates increased was in September of 2017.

In B.C., piece rates are set for 15 different crops, including brussels sprouts, mushrooms, apples, peas, grapes and green beans.