Every year during New Year’s, on average, 18 people are injured in 82 crashes on Vancouver Island.

ICBC says motorists can prevent an incident by ensuring vehicles are roadworthy, slowing down, avoiding distractions, taking breaks when driving and planning for a safe ride home.

Over the entire holiday period, ICBC says, in B.C., 510 people are injured and two people are killed in 1,890 crashes.

That’s 35 crashes and nine people injured every hour.