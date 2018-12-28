There’s not a lot to get excited about when it comes to the Astronomy Calendar of Celestial Events in 2019.

The only real highlight for the year, that we will be able to enjoy, will happen on January 21st when there’s a total lunar eclipse.

Gregory Arkos with the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy at Vancouver Island University said the timing of the eclipse will be good.

“The totality part of it, when the moon is completely covered and has that reddish glow, that’s going to take place around between 8 and 10 pm, so that’s actually not too bad. It’s not taking place early in the morning like some of these things do.”

The moon, on the night of the eclipse, will be one of three supermoons we can expect this year.