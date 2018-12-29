UPDATE: Power has been restored to most BC Hydro customers in the Cowichan Valley, who had power knocked out earlier today.

Wind and fallen trees have knocked out power to nearly four thousand BC Hydro customers in the Cowichan Valley.

This comes as BC Hydro crews continue trying to restore power to customers who have had to go without on the Gulf Islands for the better part of a week.

The last windstorm knocked out power, affecting more than 150,000 customers.

To inquire as to when your power will be restored, call 1-800-BC HYDRO.