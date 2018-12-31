Liam is in the lead for the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia this year.

For six of the past seven years, Olivia has been the favourite name for girls born in British Columbia.

So far in 2018, that name leads the list for girls, followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah.

Isla is new to the list this year.

After Liam, the top choices for boys born in B.C. in 2018, in order, are Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

A new addition to the top 10 in 2018 is Leo.

There were 40,565 babies born in B.C. in 2018 – 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys.