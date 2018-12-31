The last of the BC Hydro crews, who helped restore power following a pre-Christmas windstorm, are on their way home for the holidays.

BC Hydro says the last of their emergency crews have left Salt Spring Island after restoring power to the community.

All of the power that had been knocked out from the windstorm on December 20th has now been restored, however, there were some new ones reported as a result of wind over the weekend.

Crews have been assigned to work on those that are still without power.

While the power has mostly been restored, there are some regions still without phone or internet service.

One of those regions is Thetis Island, where residents are reporting Telus may not have the system back up and operating until mid-January.