As is usual, the New Year rings in higher costs for most of us.

Renters could see their rents raised by 2 point 5 per cent.

And, if you have natural gas, that bill is set to go up by nine per cent, or 68 dollars, based on the average annual use of a residential customer.

The rate change is interim and subject to regulatory review by the BC Utilities Commission.

If neither of those increases hit you in the pocketbook, your municipal tax rate and user fees for things like water, sewer and garbage, likely will.

Those vary, depending upon where you live.

There is some good news, the current rates for MSP Premiums will be reduced by 50 per cent for all British Columbians.