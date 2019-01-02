A provincial by-election has been called for Wednesday, January 30th in the Nanaimo electoral district.

The seat became vacant when MLA Leonard Krog resigned on November 30th.

Eligible voters who are not on the voters list must register or update their information by midnight today online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683.

After midnight today, eligible voters can only register in person at voting opportunities.

Candidate nominations for the Nanaimo by-election close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9th.

Advance voting will be available over six days from Tuesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting places and the dates and times they are open will be published on the Elections BC website, in community newspapers, and on Where to Vote cards that will be sent to Nanaimo voters before advance voting starts.

Businessman Tony Harris will run for the Liberals while Sheila Malcolmson, the former MP for the Nanaimo/Ladysmith constituency will be running to represent the NDP provincially.

Retired teacher Michele Ney is representing the Green party, Robin Richardson is running for the Vancouver Island Party and the BC Conservative Party says they’ll announce a candidate in the coming weeks.

If the Liberals capture the seat it would be a tie in the Legislature with 43 seats for the Grits and 43 for the NDP/Green alliance.