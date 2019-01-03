While wind was the big story last month there was plenty of rain too.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Carmen Hartt says in Nanaimo, in December, 239 millimeters of rain fell.

The normal is 184.

“Our stats haven’t all come out yet, we are still crunching the numbers, but it does look like it was fairly wet. We had a ten or eleven day stretch of just system after system back in December and then we had a few other systems besides that ten day stretch.”

The North Cowichan station recorded 289 millimeters of rain in December.

The Sechelt station recorded 190 millimeters of rain in December.

She says it is forecast to rain for the next week or so, but no significant system is expected.