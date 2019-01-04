Unemployment rate remains the same in Canada to end 2018

Canada’s unemployment rate is starting 2019 status quo.

Stats Can reports the jobless rate stayed at 5.6 per cent in December after dropping down the previous month. Overall, Canada’s job market went up by about 0.9 per cent with 163,000 new jobs in 2018. Wage growth across the nation was small, with the average salary only pushing ahead by 1.49 per cent.

Inflator issue leads to recall of Ford vehicles

Ford is recalling nearly 1 million vehicles across the globe because of deadly airbags.

The vehicle-maker warns passenger airbags in many models like Edge, Ranger and Fusion could explode and hurl shrapnel. The inflator issue has caused 23 deaths around the world so far.

Teenage girls more likely to develop depression using social media

Social media may be much more likely to negatively affect girls over boys.

Researchers found teenage girls have a higher chance of developing depression from issues like body image, harassment and cyberbullying on social media. Scientists believe this is because girls are more likely to use social media tools like Snapchat which focus on body image.