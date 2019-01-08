The Federal Parties are getting their ducks in a row for a by-election in Nanaimo.

The People’s Party of Canada has nominated Jennifer Clarke in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith constituency.

Clarke ran as a school trustee in the October local government election but didn’t make the cut.

She’s also made a run for the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in the riding.

The constituency was vacated by NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson who stepped down to run in the provincial by-election.

The People’s Party of Canada was formed by Maxime Bernier, who was a Conservative MP for more than a decade before announcing he was leaving the fold to start his own party.

The party’s platform is still being finalized.

The Conservative Party of Canada has nominated John Hirst in the constituency.

Hirst is an associate manager with Sun Life Financial and president of the Nanaimo Gyro Club.