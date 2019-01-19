A birds-eye view is no longer reserved for just the birds in the Somenos Marsh open-air classroom.

The Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society is adding a viewing tower and construction will start when the water levels go down and the soil starts to dry, likely at the end of March.

Society President Paul Fletcher said the tower will provide a different perspective of the open-air classroom.

“During the winter time, when the fields flood, it will provide an opportunity to look at all the species that come in for the winter,” said Fletcher. “It also provides summer viewing for all the small birds that are here in the summertime.”

Fletcher said the tower will provide a view of nearby Somenos Lake.

“It will be about 20 feet in the air from the platform floor, so you’re up high enough that you can see Somenos Lake, which a lot of people don’t know even exists if you don’t know the area that well,” said Fletcher.