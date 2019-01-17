North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver area man and charged him with a number of offences.

The man is a prolific offender and is believed to have stolen a late model Lincoln MKS from Parksville.

He’s charged with theft of a vehicle over five thousand dollars, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, resisting arrest, and failing to comply with a probation officer.

He’s scheduled to appear by video conference in Duncan court on January 22.