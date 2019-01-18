A couple of organizations in our region have received project development grants from the Province. The grants are aimed at helping First Nations and not-for-profit organizations reinvigorate and diversify their local economies.

One of the recipients of a 10,000 dollar grant was the Ladysmith Healthcare Auxiliary whose members want to expand the Thrift Store on 1st Avenue.

President Jennifer Forrest said they applied for some of the money to ease the burden of the cost of the planning phase.

“We purchased the property adjacent about five years ago. We have finished paying for that and now we’re wanting to expand. We have some initial concept plans already. You have to do that to get some initial stuff done through the town.” In the Cowichan Valley grants were also awarded to the Cowichan Energy Alternatives Society and the Shawnigan Lake Historical Society.

Under the Rural Dividend project development funding stream, up to 10,000 dollars is provided to eligible applicants to do preliminary work that is necessary to pursue larger community projects in the future.