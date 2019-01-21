There are now over 600 buses across the province that have closed-circuit television, or CCTV cameras installed on board. In the Cowichan Valley, there are 20 buses with the technology.

BC Transit spokesperson, Jonathon Dyck says all the buses 2005 and newer have now been retrofitted with cameras and the rollout of CCTV cameras will continue in the fleet.

“As we get new buses into our fleet they come with CCTV cameras factory installed. So, as we continue to get replacement buses for some of ours that are starting to get older then we will have CCTV cameras on buses across the province.”